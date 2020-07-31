Food & Drink

Coca-Cola to release hard seltzer, coffee drinks in the U.S. next year

The Coca-Cola Company announced it will release two new drinks - a coffee blend and a hard seltzer - next year.

Today, Coke introduced the upcoming Coca-Cola with Coffee, which is an iced coffee blend with Coke. The drink will come in three flavors: Dark Blend, Vanilla and Caramel.

The iced coffee was first tested in Japan in 2018. It's currently sold in 30 markets around the world. It will finally make its debut in the United States next year.

On Thursday, Coca-Cola announced it will release an alcoholic version of its Topo Chico sparkling mineral water.

The hard seltzer will be offered in select cities in Latin America later this year, before it's sold in the U.S. in 2021.

Coca-Cola said it will share more details about the new alcoholic drink closer to the product's debut.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcoca colau.s. & worldalcohol
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID News: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
Tracking Isaias: LIVE - Nassau Co. prepares
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
COVID Updates: New York reports 3 new record lows since mid-March
COVID News: How school in NYC will look different this year
BLM holds NYC march, rally with families of police shooting victims
LA Zoo lions euthanized due to declining health
Show More
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
Underground explosions, manhole fires, cut power in Brooklyn
Home Opener: Yankees back in the Bronx to face off against Red Sox
1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident
Man dead after falling from 5th floor fire escape
More TOP STORIES News