HHS Secretary Alex Azar submits letter of resignation, cites US Capitol riot as reason

WASHINGTON DC -- President Donald Trump has lost another member of his cabinet with just a few days remaining in his term.Health And Human Services Secretary Alex Azar cited the riot at the U.S. Capitol as a reason for his resignation letter.He outlined the department's accomplishments.The HHS secretary also said the actions and rhetoric over the past week has threatened to tarnish the administration's legacy.Azar will stay in his role until President-elect Joe Biden's team takes over next week.