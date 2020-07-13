Video captures Allentown police officer kneeling on man's neck outside hospital

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania -- An investigation involving the Allentown Police Department is underway after a video of a questionable arrest surfaced this weekend.
The video in question was posted by the group "Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley" on Saturday.
It shows an Allentown police officer kneeling on a man's neck during an arrest. The circumstances before and after are still unclear.
Two other officers are seen restraining the man who is heard screaming as the officer shifts his weight from his elbow to his knee.
The less than 30 seconds of video is going viral and being shared on Twitter and Facebook.
The clip has now been shared by thousands and was recorded outside St. Luke's Hospital-Sacred Heart on West Chew Street.
Chief Glenn Granitz with the Allentown Police Department says officers were outside the hospital on an unrelated matter when they observed a male outside who was vomiting and staggering in the street.
"The observed erratic behavior resulted in the officers and hospital staff interacting with the individual. The individual began to yell, scream and spit at the officers and hospital staff. As the officers attempted to restrain the individual, all parties fell to the ground. The individual continued to be noncompliant which required officers to restrain the individual and the hospital applied a spit shield. The male in question was escorted into the hospital for treatment. The male was treated and later released," said Granitz.
The video comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was killed in May after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
On Sunday, the attorney for the Floyd family shared the video saying, "@AllentownPolice held down this man's face to the pavement and then one of its officers placed their knee on his neck!! This happened yesterday and is exactly what led to #GeorgeFloyd's death. We need this officer's name and badge # NOW. #ICantBreathe."
Allentown police's use of force policy does prohibit neck restraints or chokeholds unless it prevents "imminent death or serious bodily injury to a member or citizen."
Granitz says the Lehigh County District Attorney and the Allentown Police Deparment are currently investigating the incident.
"The investigation into this incident is moving swiftly. Part of the investigation has included the review of a 23 second video posted to social media. Although significant, the entirety of the interaction is being reviewed. Witnesses are being interviewed and additional videos of the interaction are being reviewed. We plan on releasing relevant videos later this week as we complete this inquiry," said Granitz.
