Spring isn't the only allergy season. Dr. David Hiltzik from Staten Island University Hospital addresses fall allergies.

Fall allergy season is here! What you need to know

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Ragweed season is here so allergy sufferers are really feeling it right now.

Not only that but longer allergy seasons are sending a growing number of people in search of relief.

Dr. David Hiltzik joined the team on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 to discuss symptoms, causes and treatment.

Dr. Hiltzik is the interim chair of otolaryngology at Staten Island University Hospital.

He treats conditions of the ear, nose and throat in adults and children.

His surgical specialties include sinus disease and breathing disorders, thyroid and parathyroid surgery, and skull base surgery.

Dr. Hiltzike also manages disorders affecting hearing and balance, throat and voice, and sleep.

