Pedestrian struck, killed by MTA bus in Manhattan

ALPHABET CITY, Manhattan (WABC) -- One man is dead after an MTA bus struck and killed him in the East Village on Friday night.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Avenue D and East 10th Street shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The NYPD says 45-year-old Shawn Gooding was at the southwest corner of the intersection when he tripped and fell into the roadway near the marked crosswalk.

According to police, an MTA bus traveling on East 10th street had the green light, and proceeded to make a right turn onto Avenue D when the rear of the bus struck Gooding.

The bus did not remain at the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found Gooding lying on the roadway with trauma to his body. First responders transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD says they have located the bus and is processing it. Police believe the 59-year-old bus driver did not know that he hit a pedestrian.

There are currently no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

