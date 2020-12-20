New York City alternate side parking rules changes for Christmas week

The New York City Department of Transportation and the Department of Sanitation have suspended alternate side parking regulations from Monday, December 21 through Saturday, December 26.
Alternate side parking was already suspended for Christmas day.
Travelers still have to feed the meters, except on Christmas day.
