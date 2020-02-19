Alternate Side Parking fines going up in New York City, DSNY says

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Alternate Side Parking penalties are on the rise, with the new fine set to take effect Thursday, according to the New York City Department of Sanitation.The current Alternate Side Parking penalties are $65 in Manhattan below 96th Street and $45 elsewhere.The DSNY said Wednesday that the new rule will make Alternate Side Parking fines uniform across the entire city at $65.Officials claim the change will increase the effectiveness of the city's Alternate Side Parking regulations and help to keep New York City healthy, safe and clean.----------