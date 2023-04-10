House panel to examine Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's 'pro-crime, anti-victim' policies

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing next week with victims who they say are suffering under Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's policies.

The field hearing is scheduled for April 17 at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building at 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan.

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, an ally of former President Donald Trump, said the panel will examine what he calls Bragg's "pro-crime, anti-victim" policies and what they claim have led to an increase in violent crime for New York City residents.

Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs tweeted, "If Bragg can spend resources indicting President Trump, he should be able to address the soaring crime in NYC.

Meanwhile, New York Congressman Dan Goldman called the hearing "gross abuse of power."

Goldman said in a statement that Trump's legal team has been directly coordinating with Republican committee chairs to interfere with Bragg's criminal investigation into the former president.

See his full statement below:

"Reporting from the New York Times and CNN has revealed that former president Donald Trump's legal team has been directly coordinating with Republican Committee chairs to interfere with the Manhattan District Attorney's criminal investigation into the former president, which Chairman Jim Jordan continues to pursue.

"If accurate, then House Republicans are using the awesome power of Congress as a taxpayer-funded legal defense team for Donald Trump, a private citizen, who reportedly 'directed' the nature and pace of this interference. This gross abuse of power is far outside the jurisdiction of Congress, which has no authority to use Congressional Committees for political or non-legislative purposes.



"The American people have a right to know the nature and degree of the coordination among Chairman Jordan, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Donald Trump, and Mr. Trump's legal team. It is imperative that Chairman Jordan and Speaker McCarthy immediately make available any documentation or correspondence that would shed light on this reported coordination, including any suggestion by Donald Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, to initiate an "investigation" into Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.



"Reporting from ABC News indicates that this coordination continues, and that immediately following DA Bragg's announced indictment of Mr. Trump, the former president began 'calling congressional allies... urging them to defend him following news of the indictment.'



"This is not an impeachment investigation, where Congressional Republicans served as Mr. Trump's de facto defense lawyers. The rule of law requires that Donald Trump and his lawyers defend his criminal charges in a court of law, not a congressional committee room.



"The American people need answers about the extent of Congressional Republicans' collusion with Donald Trump's defense team in an effort to interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation."

RELATED | Trump indictment unsealed: Former president accused of violating election laws

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.