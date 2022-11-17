Police: woman driving Amazon truck stole packages from Brooklyn residence

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of stealing packages in Brooklyn.

Officials say the woman drove an Amazon delivery truck to a home near 58 Street and 13th Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 29.

She allegedly got out of the truck and grabbed packages that were already delivered to the home. Police say she also took items out of the packages she was allegedly delivering.

The woman was described as having light complexion, and was last seen wearing an Amazon vest with an orange hooded sweatshirt and orange sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police.