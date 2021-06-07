Amber Alert canceled after 9-month-old girl returned unharmed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10746377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say a pedestrian was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The missing 9-month-old girl who sparked an Amber Alert Monday was dropped off at an East Harlem firehouse Monday night.An unknown person dropped the child off at Engine 91, at 242 East 111th Street, at around 11 p.m.The child is in good condition and was taken to Metropolitan Hospital to be checked out.The child's father, who was identified in the Amber Alert as 22-year-old Antonio Armstrong, is still being sought for questioning----------