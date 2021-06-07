Amber Alert canceled after 9-month-old girl returned unharmed

An unknown person dropped the child off at Engine 91, at 242 East 111th Street, at around 11 p.m.
The child is in good condition and was taken to Metropolitan Hospital to be checked out.
The child's father, who was identified in the Amber Alert as 22-year-old Antonio Armstrong, is still being sought for questioning
