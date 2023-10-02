9-year-old, Charlotte Sena, disappears on camping trip with family

Amber Alert issued in Saratoga County after 9-year-old, Charlotte Sena, disappears on camping trip at Lake Moreau State Park with family.

GANSEVOORT, New York (WABC) -- A 9-year-old girl disappeared during a camping trip with her family over the weekend.

Charlotte Sena was last seen bicycling on Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Albany, and police said it was possible she was abducted.

Police say that the circumstances of her disappearance lead them to believe Sena is in imminent danger.

She had been riding her bike around a loop in the bucolic park with other children when she decided to ride around one more time by herself. Her parents became alarmed when the fourth-grader failed to come back after 15 minutes, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a briefing Sunday.

The girl's mother called 911 after her bicycle was found about 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officials issued an Amber Alert for Saratoga County on Sunday morning after an exhaustive search because "it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place," state police Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone said. The alert describes her as a white girl with blonde hair and green eyes, about 4 feet 6 inches tall (1.37 meters).

Drones, bloodhounds and an airboat have been deployed in an exhaustive search of the park. The more than 100 searchers on Sunday included police, forest rangers and civilians.

"We are leaving no stone, no branch, no table, no cabin unturned, untouched, unexamined in our search to find Charlotte," said Hochul, who described her as a "joyful" girl who was recently elected a class officer for student council.

Sena, a resident of nearby Greenfield, was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a grey bike helmet.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





