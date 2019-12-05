Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mother killed in Connecticut home

ANSONIA, Conn. -- An Amber Aler was issued for a 1-year-old girl who went missing after her mother was killed inside their Connecticut home.

ABC affiliate WTNH reports police found a woman dead in her Ansonia home Monday night during a welfare check after she failed to show up to work or call in sick. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide, but officials have not yet released her identity.

Officers said her daughter, 1-year-old Venessa Morales, was not in the home, and they have not been able to locate her.

Venessa has brown eyes and brown hair, is 2-foot-2 and weighs 17 pounds, according to the Amber Alert issued to Connecticut Wednesday.

Police said they are interviewing the child's father and that he is cooperating with detectives. Family members said they last saw the mother and her child on Thanksgiving.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ansonia police at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticuthomicide investigationmother attackedmissing childrenfbisilver alertu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Accused shoplifters brawl in street with Barneys workers
Woman shot in chest through kitchen window in East Flatbush
Woman accused of DWI crashes into police car on LI
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AIR7 HD struck by drone over LA, makes precautionary landing
No school in Sparta again due to lingering power outages
New deadly defect with Takata airbags prompts another recall
Show More
AccuWeather: Gusty and cold
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
2 men stabbed in Manhattan subway station, suspect sought
Warning about calorie count in Starbucks holiday drinks
NJ mom wants answers after daughter killed in wrong-way crash
More TOP STORIES News