Man has fatal medical episode inside ambulance involved in Midtown crash

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a crash between an ambulance and another vehicle in Midtown.

Officials say the ambulance was traveling on 10th Avenue and 42nd Street at around 4:30 Sunday, when it was t-boned by a Dodge.

The person in the back of the ambulance was having a medical episode, authorities said. The patient was transported to Mount Sinai West by another ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

Two EMTS and the driver of the Dodge all sustained minor injuries.

Authorities say the ambulance had its lights and sirens on at the time of the accident.

