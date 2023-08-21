American Airlines flight bound for LaGuardia diverts due to pepper spray incident

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An American Airlines flight was diverted Sunday night after a bottle of pepper spray was "inadvertently" sprayed in the cabin, according to officials.

American Flight 1680 was bound for LaGuardia Airport in New York City from Miami when the Boeing 737 was forced to land at Jacksonville International Airport in Florida around 6:30 p.m.

The airline said the diversion was due to a "disruptive incident involving a customer."

The aircraft was cleaned after diverting and continued to LaGuardia without further incident.

According to TSA's website, pepper spray is not allowed in carry-on bags but is allowed in checked baggage.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate.

