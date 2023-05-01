American Airlines pilots vote to authorize strike

PHILADELPHIA -- The Allied Pilots Association, which serves as the collective bargaining agent for 15,000 American Airlines pilots, announced Monday that its membership has voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike.

The strike authorization voting began on April 1 and ended Sunday night. With more than 96% of the APA membership participating. More than 99% voted in favor of authorizing a strike.

"The summer travel season is almost here, and we're all wondering whether this will be another summer of uncertainty for American Airlines," said Capt. Ed Sicher, APA president. "Fortunately, there is an alternative. By embracing the win-win scheduling and work rule improvements APA has presented at the bargaining table, management can take steps to improve the airline's operational reliability and efficiency."

APA members are scheduled to conduct "informational picketing" on Monday at the Philadelphia International Airport, according to a news release.

In a statement, American Airlines said they remain confident that an agreement is within reach and can be finalized quickly.

"The finish line is in sight. We understand that a strike authorization vote is one of the important ways pilots express their desire to get a deal done and we respect the message of voting results. Importantly, the results don't change our commitment or distract us from working expeditiously to complete a deal. We remain focused on completing the handful of matters necessary to reach an agreement our pilots deserve," the statement said.