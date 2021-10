Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks kick off Sunday across Tri-State

EMBED >More News Videos A roundup of everyday beauty products giving back to breast cancer organizations for Breast Cancer Awareness.

See below for more information on the local "Making Strides" events:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thousands of people across the Tri-State area will join together Sunday to help put an end to breast cancer.This weekend, the American Cancer Society will hold its 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' walks , the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the country.Participants raise money that helps the organization fund groundbreaking cancer research and provide patient services like free information and support to anyone touched by breast cancer.Local events will be held on Long Island, Central Park and in Newark Sunday morning.Eyewitness News reporters Stacey Sager and Kristin Thorne will be on-hand to MC the events.WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.And be sure to tune in to Channel 7 foron Sunday, Oct. 17 (5.30 p.m. EDT).Hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho, the special features inspirational breast cancer survivors who share their private struggles to protect their health during the pandemic.When: Sunday, October 17Time: 7a.m. walk begins / Registration begins at 6:30 a.m.Where: Jones Beach State Park, Field 5, 1 Ocean Parkway Wantagh, NYWhen: Sunday, October 17Time: 7:30 a.m.Where: West 66th St & Central Park West, Manhattan, NYWhen: Sunday, October 17Time: 8 a.m.Where: Mulberry Commons Park, 160-172 Mulberry Street, Newark, NJ