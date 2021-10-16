Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks kick off Sunday across Tri-State

This weekend, the American Cancer Society will hold its 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' walks, the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the country.
Participants raise money that helps the organization fund groundbreaking cancer research and provide patient services like free information and support to anyone touched by breast cancer.
Local events will be held on Long Island, Central Park and in Newark Sunday morning.
RELATED | Glam Lab: Help battle Breast Cancer with these beauty products!
Eyewitness News reporters Stacey Sager and Kristin Thorne will be on-hand to MC the events.
WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.
And be sure to tune in to Channel 7 for "Breast Cancer: Updates & Progress in A Pandemic" on Sunday, Oct. 17 (5.30 p.m. EDT).
Hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho, the special features inspirational breast cancer survivors who share their private struggles to protect their health during the pandemic.
See below for more information on the local "Making Strides" events:
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Long Island
When: Sunday, October 17
Time: 7a.m. walk begins / Registration begins at 6:30 a.m.
Where: Jones Beach State Park, Field 5, 1 Ocean Parkway Wantagh, NY
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Central Park
When: Sunday, October 17
Time: 7:30 a.m.
Where: West 66th St & Central Park West, Manhattan, NY
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Newark
When: Sunday, October 17
Time: 8 a.m.
Where: Mulberry Commons Park, 160-172 Mulberry Street, Newark, NJ
