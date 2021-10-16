Health & Fitness

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks kick off Sunday across Tri-State

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thousands of people across the Tri-State area will join together Sunday to help put an end to breast cancer.

This weekend, the American Cancer Society will hold its 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' walks, the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the country.

Participants raise money that helps the organization fund groundbreaking cancer research and provide patient services like free information and support to anyone touched by breast cancer.

Local events will be held on Long Island, Central Park and in Newark Sunday morning.

RELATED | Glam Lab: Help battle Breast Cancer with these beauty products!
EMBED More News Videos

A roundup of everyday beauty products giving back to breast cancer organizations for Breast Cancer Awareness.



Eyewitness News reporters Stacey Sager and Kristin Thorne will be on-hand to MC the events.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

And be sure to tune in to Channel 7 for "Breast Cancer: Updates & Progress in A Pandemic" on Sunday, Oct. 17 (5.30 p.m. EDT).

Hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho, the special features inspirational breast cancer survivors who share their private struggles to protect their health during the pandemic.

See below for more information on the local "Making Strides" events:



Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Long Island
When: Sunday, October 17
Time: 7a.m. walk begins / Registration begins at 6:30 a.m.
Where: Jones Beach State Park, Field 5, 1 Ocean Parkway Wantagh, NY

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Central Park
When: Sunday, October 17
Time: 7:30 a.m.
Where: West 66th St & Central Park West, Manhattan, NY

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Newark
When: Sunday, October 17
Time: 8 a.m.
Where: Mulberry Commons Park, 160-172 Mulberry Street, Newark, NJ


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynewarksuffolk countynassau countynew jerseybreast cancerbreast cancer awarenessbreastcancermaking stridescancer
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man with 37 priors arrested in case of woman chased to NYC apartment
Slain NYPD detective's 'miracle baby' to receive full benefits
Adams plans to preserve NYC gifted program
NJ storage customers will be allowed in their Ida-flooded units
Plane makes hard landing on Long Island beach; All passengers ok
NY high school closed until January as tests find mold, asbestos
Woman dragged by bright red van that fled NJ supermarket lot
Show More
Woman caught on camera dousing Yeshiva with gas, lighting it on fire
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found living under Calif. home
Artists hope to connect people through large scale murals in NYC
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Boil water notice affecting 250,000 NJ residents lifted
More TOP STORIES News