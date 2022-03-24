American Heart Association issues 'Red Flag Warning' of more heart attacks, strokes during pandemic

All racial and ethnic groups suffered higher rates of heart disease and stroke death from 2019 to 2020, with the increases in deaths ranging from 2.3% to 11.9% depending on the cause of death and racial/ethnic groups.
The increases were highest among Black Americans, then Hispanic/Latinos, followed by Asian/Pacific Islanders and Whites.
The American Heart Association President Donald M. Lloyd-Jones the findings are a "red flag warning," and that this disturbing trend will likely continue for years to come. He says the findings reinforce the need for doctors and everyday people to take steps to reduce the risk of heart disease and improve lifestyle behaviors.
"We'd made tremendous progress in those areas over the last two decades but have seen much of that progress go out the window since COVID-19 hit," said Lloyd-Jones.
The findings were published in the peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA.
Lloyd-Jones handout video HERE.
Full study HERE.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts