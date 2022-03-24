Health & Fitness

American Heart Association issues 'Red Flag Warning' of more heart attacks, strokes during pandemic

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New research confirms that there has been a substantial increase in the rate of heart disease and stroke death in the United States during the pandemic.

All racial and ethnic groups suffered higher rates of heart disease and stroke death from 2019 to 2020, with the increases in deaths ranging from 2.3% to 11.9% depending on the cause of death and racial/ethnic groups.

The increases were highest among Black Americans, then Hispanic/Latinos, followed by Asian/Pacific Islanders and Whites.

The American Heart Association President Donald M. Lloyd-Jones the findings are a "red flag warning," and that this disturbing trend will likely continue for years to come. He says the findings reinforce the need for doctors and everyday people to take steps to reduce the risk of heart disease and improve lifestyle behaviors.

"We'd made tremendous progress in those areas over the last two decades but have seen much of that progress go out the window since COVID-19 hit," said Lloyd-Jones.

The findings were published in the peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA.



Lloyd-Jones handout video HERE.

Full study HERE.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstrokeheart attackstudyheart diseasecovid 19 pandemicheart health
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC to let unvaccinated athletes play home games
AccuWeather: Periods of rain
Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile
Retired officer fires shot during incident in Brooklyn parking garage
10-year-old boy collapses in gym class, pronounced dead at hospital
Out-of-control driver leaves trail of smashed cars in Jersey City
Show More
LIVE: Legal experts weigh in on last day of Jackson hearings
'You are worthy': NJ Sen. Booker draws tears at Jackson hearing
Airline CEOs urge Biden to end mask mandate, testing requirements
Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law
NY prosecutor who resigned says Trump is guilty of "numerous" felonies
More TOP STORIES News