2 'American Idol' contestants from NY ready to make history

The show will make TV history broadcasting from 25 different locations! Even 'American Idol' judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, are streaming from their homes!
The New York City finalists are from Harlem and Staten Island.
Idol is coming to you from across the country this week! You won't want to miss @CoJustsam perform on an all new HISTORIC episode of #AmericanIdol 8|7c only on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ysBdgM6Y9h— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 22, 2020
The performer who calls herself Just Sam has been singing in the NYC subway since middle school.
She made it through several elimination rounds to audition for judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
"Although I've dreamt of it my entire life, I could have never have pictured this as a kid. Ever. Not that moment," Just Sam said back in February.
Watch history made and vote on"American Idol" tonight at 8 on ABC 7
Julia Gargano is a 21-year-old singer-songwriter born and raised on Staten Island.
Early on, Julia made a big splash with her performance from judges, including a hug from Katy Perry and a top 5 prediction.
Who is inspired by @Julia_Gargano? 🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️#AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/4BBAdeKks0— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 24, 2020
From a very young age, Julia began writing songs and recording. In her teenage years, she began singing jazz professionally at venues all over New York City while attending LaGuardia Performing Arts High School.
She explained on Twitter why she decided to audition for Idol in the first place.
Out of her comfort zone, and into the Top 20! Take a leap of faith like @Julia_Gargano, and follow your dreams by auditioning for #AmericanIdol NOW! Visit https://t.co/2ruYWe63p2 for more information. pic.twitter.com/T8mNFpVZZB— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 22, 2020
