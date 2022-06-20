Golfers tee up for Amputee Golf Classic in Monroe Township, New Jersey

Each swing and putt carried with it a feeling of confidence and overcoming obstacles.
The Eastern Amputee Golf Association teed off Monday in New Jersey with its 21st JFK Johnson Howard Taylor Memorial Golf Classic.
"This is a real benefit to spreading the game of golf and letting people know, no matter what your disability is there's a way to play, we have people that are playing out of a seated golf cart -- it's a game for everyone," said Bob Buck, Executive Director of the Eastern Amputee Golf Association
Dr. Heikki Uustal is the Director of Prosthetics and Orthotics at JFK Johnson Rehab Institute and Hackensack Meridian. He says golf is not only part of the rehab process, but also helps unite golfers of all abilities.
ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
"It's a wonderful opportunity to get out to a group that is both your peers, because half the players here are amputees, and able-bodied players. It heightens the awareness for both," Uustal said.
"To me it's the social medicine, it doesn't matter if the ball is in the hole, don't care if you roll it with your nose or even if it gets there, it just depends on how it gives value to yourself," Oak Ridge resident Gianna Rojas said.
The accomplishments on the greens extend well beyond the golf course.
"Once your start playing golf, once you start hitting a golf ball, that you realize that there are other things that you can do. If you can hit a golf ball and you don't have any legs, what's next," Woodbury resident Louis Namm said.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube