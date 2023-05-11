Non-passenger Amtrak train derails, Limited LIRR service to Hunterspoint, no service to LIC

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- An Amtrak train derailed near Long Island City, Queens on Thursday morning.
As a result, there is limited LIRR service to Hunterspoint Avenue and no service to Long Island City.
The Amtrak train did not have any passengers aboard it.
New York City Transit is cross-honoring LIRR fares on the E train at Jamaica and 7 line at Woodside.
