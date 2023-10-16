NJ Transit delayed due to overhead wire issues on Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Northeast Corridor and New Jersey Coast Line rail service is suspended in both directions due to overhead wire issues near North Elizabeth.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross honored on PATH, NJ Transit and private careers.

Customers are encouraged to visit NJ Transit's website for available alternate service information.

