Signal issues impacting NJ Transit, Amtrak service

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Signal and server issues are causing massive delays to NJ Transit and Amtrak rail service Sunday morning, prompting suspensions between New Jersey and New York City.

Northeast Corridor rail service is suspended between Trenton and New York Penn Station.

There are also changes on the North Jersey Coast Line and Midtown Direct rail service.

Rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by NJ Transit Bus and private carriers, as well as PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd Street.

