NJ Transit suspended again due to overhead wire issues on NE Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line rail service is suspended in both directions due to Amtrak overhead wire issues.

Friday's suspension started around 6:00 a.m. when overhead power issues resurfaced north of Metropark.

This is the same area where service problems originated on Thursday.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and Penn Station New York.

Amtrak trains are still running with delays.

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

Check Amtrak.com and NJTransit.com for additional information.

