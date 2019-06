Amtrak, New Jersey Transit service disrupted by track fire at Penn Station

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A track fire at New York's Penn Station briefly disrupted service Thursday evening for Amtrak and New Jersey Transit riders.Firefighters responded to Penn Station just after 6:30 p.m. for the fire.Amtrak said all service in and out of New York was stopped and New Jersey Transit rail service was subject to up to 30 minute delays.Amtrak said all tracks have been inspected and the all-clear was given to resume service.Service has since resumed with residual delays.