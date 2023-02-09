Collection of legendary fashion editor André Leon Talley to be auctioned at Christie's New York

Several iconic looks can be seen alongside photos of the late editor; each piece commanding attention in a way only Talley could. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A collection of legendary fashion editor André Leon Talley bags, clothing, and other personal items are being auctioned at Christie's New York this month.

Raised in North Carolina by his grandmother Talley's career spanned more than six decades.

He was a champion for diversity he was the first African American man creative director at Vogue and later editor at large.

One reason why great care was taken in telling his story.

Christie's has several articles from Talley's personal collection that convey his refined taste.

A significant collection of custom Louis Viton luggage embossed with "ALT" is a small part of Talley's bags on display.

Alexis Thomas was friends with Talley and helped curate the collection from inside his home in White Plains.

"When he passed away we started to go into the closets and attic and we were just overwhelmed," Thomas said. "The biggest shock and surprise was the Hermes bike. We thought that was the height of decadence."

The collection reflects his decades-long relationships with other fashion legends like Karl Lagerfeld, Tom Ford, Anna Wintour, and Diane von Furstenberg.

Proceeds from the live and online auctions will benefit the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York and Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina both of which were deeply important to Talley.

The Collection of André Leon Talley will be sold through Christie's in a live sale on February 15 and an online sale from January 27 to February 16.

A selection of highlights is currently on display at Christie's in New York.

