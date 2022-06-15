Alleged shooter in unprovoked NYC subway murder due in court

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11907520" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Friends and family gathered to remember the life of a man killed by a stranger on the subway.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The man accused of killing a fellow passenger in a seemingly random shooting on a Q train is set to appear in court once again Wednesday.The alleged gunman, 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, was ordered held without bail on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez.Abdullah allegedly shot Enriquez in the chest as the train traveled from Brooklyn to Manhattan.Enriquez, who worked for the global investment research division at Goldman Sachs and lived in Brooklyn, was on his way to have brunch with a friend.Witnesses told police the shooting appeared to be unprovoked and that Abdullah was pacing back and forth in the last car of the train before opening fire.Prosecutor Nicole Blumberg described Abdullah as a man with an extensive criminal history and said that after the shooting, he told the other passengers to put their cell phones away.Police said that after the shooting, Abdullah handed the gun to a homeless man as he fled the Canal Street station. The homeless man, in turn, sold the gun for $10 to a third person, who reported it to police.Abdullah's attorney, Kristin Braun, of Legal Aid Society, told the judge that only one of six witnesses in a lineup could identify the suspect, who officials have said was wearing a mask on the train.Braun said she cannot verify claims that Abdullah has no memory of the attack and says that if he does have any mental health issues, examinations have been ordered to determine that.Abdullah arranged his surrender with a Brooklyn based pastor, who visited the Fifth Precinct and worked out the details.The motive for the subway shooting remains unknown.Abdullah has prior arrests for assault, robbery, menacing and grand larceny, in addition to three cases that are still pending.Police say he was arrested on April 22 for allegedly being in possession of a stolen motorcycle, and that while the Brooklyn district attorney asked for $15,000 bail, the judge set a nominal bail of $1.Abdullah also has a pending case stemming from June 2, 2021, for criminal contempt for violating a domestic order of protection, and the third pending case stems from March 24, 2021, when he was arrested for assault.Abdullah was convicted of second-degree attempted murder in 2017 as part of an 83-count federal indictment charging members of the Harlem street gangs Fast Money and Nine Block.He was sentenced to three years in federal prison and was released in 2019.----------