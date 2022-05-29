Friends, family gather to remember man killed in subway shooting

The wake for Daniel Enriquez got underway on Sunday at the James Romanelli-Stephen Funeral Home in Ozone Park, Queens.
Police say Andrew Abdullah shot Enriquez in an unprovoked attack on a Q train in Chinatown last Sunday.
Enriquez's relatives say they will remember him as someone who lived boldly and was loved by all who met him.
His funeral will be Tuesday at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
ALSO READ | 4 arrested during Memorial Day weekend impaired driving crackdown
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip