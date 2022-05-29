Friends, family gather to remember man killed in subway shooting

By Eyewitness News
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Friends and family gathered to remember the life of a man killed by a stranger on the subway.

The wake for Daniel Enriquez got underway on Sunday at the James Romanelli-Stephen Funeral Home in Ozone Park, Queens.

Police say Andrew Abdullah shot Enriquez in an unprovoked attack on a Q train in Chinatown last Sunday.

Enriquez's relatives say they will remember him as someone who lived boldly and was loved by all who met him.



His funeral will be Tuesday at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

