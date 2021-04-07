Andrew Giuliani, son of former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, mulling run for New York governor

Andrew Giuliani tells ABC he is "strongly considering" a run and that he'll be meeting with New York Republican county chairs in the coming weeks and will then make a decision on whether or not he enters the 2022 race.
The news was first reported by Axios.
MORE NEWS: NYS Senate approves budget deal; Assembly votes later Wednesday
