Boy Scout killed: Judge to rule on new trial amid misconduct claims

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A judge will decide Wednesday whether to grant a new trial to the man convicted of killing a Boy Scout while driving drunk on Long Island.
Thomas Murphy's defense attorneys are arguing there was juror misconduct during the trial.
Murphy was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide and manslaughter in December for hitting and killing 12-year-old Andrew McMorris while the boy was hiking with his troop in Manorville exactly two years ago on September 30, 2018.
Sentencing was previously scheduled for late August but was delayed after the allegations of misconduct and two new witnesses who had apparently come forward, leaving the McMorris family outraged.
"It's been 700 days since Andrew passed, and we still can't get justice," dad John McMorris said at the time while holding back tears. "This is cruel and unusual and despicable what they're dong to us."
Family and friends had prepared impact statements they never got the chance to read, with the new developments possibly setting the stage for a new trial.
Defense attorney Steven Politi said four jurors were making claims of misconduct.
"The four jurors who signed statements indicated that not only did they discuss the case, but that none of them went and told the court that it was being discussed," he said. "There's allegations that they read the newspaper accounts, which they were forbidden to do, and various other things."
The two new witnesses were said to be motorists at the scene who saw the Boy Scouts walking in the road, which was a claim the defense argued during trial.
The judge could decide to throw out the conviction and order a new trial, or uphold the ruling and move ahead to sentencing.
Prosecutors said in closing arguments that Murphy "recklessly and selfishly" got behind the wheel of his SUV after pounding vodka on a golf course and plowed into the group.
Murphy, who declined a plea agreement and forced what the family called a painful and unnecessary trial, faces 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison if the verdict is upheld.
"This was a completely unnecessary process for us to have to go through, a million times worse," mom Alisa McMorris said after the verdict.
Murphy's defense unsuccessfully attempted to argue that the Boy Scouts weren't supervised properly that day and were not walking on the side of the road when Murphy swerved into them.
Thomas refused a breathalyzer test, and blood tests four hours later showed his BAC to be .13.
