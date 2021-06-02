Husband of Long Island day care provider accused of sexually abusing children

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- The husband of a Long Island day care provider is again under arrest, accused of sexually assaulting more children in his wife's care at their home.

Angel Tacuri, 52, of Patchogue, is charged with two counts first degree course of sexual conduct against a child, one count first degree sexual abuse, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities say Special Victims Section detectives identified three female children who were sexually abused at separate times between 2010 and 2015, when the children were between the ages of 3 and 8.

The three children came forward after Tacuri was arrested in January 2021 and charged with first degree criminal sexual act and first degree sexual abuse in connection with an incident involving a then 7-year-old female in 2010.

The investigation is continuing, and police are investigating if there could be more victims.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Tacuri is asked to contact Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531 or 911.

