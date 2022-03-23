Woman charged with murdering sister in New Jersey after 21-year-old shot in head

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

LITTLE FERRY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman allegedly killed her 21-year-old sister in New Jersey and is now facing murder charges.

Angielly Dominguez, 27, of Jacksonville, Florida, is also facing weapons charges and hindering her own apprehension in connection with the death of Omelly Dominguez.

The Little Ferry Police Department got a call from 911 at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, reporting a homicide.

ALSO READ: Suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's shove death surrenders to NYPD
EMBED More News Videos

A woman wanted for allegedly shoving a beloved grandmother who later died from her injuries surrendered to police Tuesday.


Officers responded to a home on Sandhill Court and found Omelly Dominguez with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation led police to Angielly Dominguez, though further details of the murder and motive have not been released.

No other individuals are believed to have been involved.

The investigation is being conducted now by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Little Ferry Police Department.

ALSO READ: Feces attack suspect back behind bars after arrest in Harlem
EMBED More News Videos

Frank Abrokwa is being held after a judge set bail at $5,000 for charges stemming from a violent incident at a storage facility in Harlem.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little ferrybergen countymurdershooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 people questioned after shots fired at off-duty NYPD officer
Pfizer recalls some blood pressure pills due to potential carcinogen
Brazen NYC mid-afternoon spa robbery caught on camera
Evidence photos show Bob Saget's Orlando hotel room
AccuWeather Alert: Periods of rain
Babylon teacher facing more charges in alleged rape of teen student
Teen attacked by group inside Brooklyn subway station
Show More
Former Massachusetts transportation chief to run NYC transit system
Suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's NYC shove death surrenders
Firefighters put out hot spots after massive fire at PepsiCo factory
WNBA player Brittney Griner 'in good condition' in Russia: US embassy
Average Wall Street bonus a record $257,500: Comptroller report
More TOP STORIES News