Woman charged with murdering sister in New Jersey after 21-year-old shot in head

LITTLE FERRY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman allegedly killed her 21-year-old sister in New Jersey and is now facing murder charges.Angielly Dominguez, 27, of Jacksonville, Florida, is also facing weapons charges and hindering her own apprehension in connection with the death of Omelly Dominguez.The Little Ferry Police Department got a call from 911 at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, reporting a homicide.Officers responded to a home on Sandhill Court and found Omelly Dominguez with a gunshot wound to her head.She was pronounced dead at the scene.The investigation led police to Angielly Dominguez, though further details of the murder and motive have not been released.No other individuals are believed to have been involved.The investigation is being conducted now by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Little Ferry Police Department.----------