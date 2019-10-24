Angry conductor 'kidnaps' NYC subway passengers in 1984

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's subway system has never been known for its hospitality. But back in October 1984, things reached a new low when a subway operator was accused of kidnapping passengers.

The train being used supposedly broke down and passengers were told to exit. Some passengers failed to leave and were taken for an unexpected ride that lasted 2 hours. Many of the riders claimed that they were never told to leave the train and were confused when they missed their stop and the train kept chugging along.

Straphanger Paul Lepelletier said: "What happened was we got to the West 4th Street station very slow, and we passed right by it."

Both the passengers and the subway conductor were accused of using abusive language.

Angry riders were not afraid to voice their displeasure, and were convinced the TA workers would get away with the "kidnapping."

"...They don't have a chance of being fired. I know that if you and I acted that way and clowned around like that the way they did we'd be out of a job," Lepelletier said.

The transit authority explained that an investigation was under way. The spokesman, as you'll see in the report, didn't seem very happy with reporter Will Spens' line of questioning.
For a trip down memory lane, check out more Eyewitness News archives in The Vault.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found fatally shot in head on Staten Island
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Couple discovers pearl in oyster while eating at NJ restaurant
Hudson Yards previews 'Edge,' 100-story outdoor sky deck
Teen says Uber driver terrorized her for an hour on LI
Car runs red light, crashes, narrowly misses family crossing street
Reports: Ex-Yankees skipper Joe Girardi hired by Phillies
Show More
NJ city holds protest against Airbnb, short-term rentals
1 arrested, 3 sought in violent Upper West Side attack
Bronx ADA accused of drunk driving, crashing into parked cars
Arrest made in death of man found beaten on NJ roadway
Nordstrom opens 7-level department store in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News