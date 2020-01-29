Pets & Animals

New York animal rescue says more than $20K stolen after checking account hacked

FILE photo (Shutterstock)

WAPPINGERS FALLS, New York (WABC) -- An animal rescue group in Dutchess County said it was robbed of more than $20,000 this week.

CARE of DC, or Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, posted about the crime on their Facebook account Monday night.

They said someone hacked into their checking account to withdraw a total of $23,477.79.

"We don't know how or why someone would do this to an animal rescue, we only know that it happened," the post said. "We are sick with worry because we've committed to taking in close to 100 dogs and cats in the next 4 weeks."

They went on to say that without the funds in their account, they may have to refuse the animals.



The rescue group updated their initial post to say they have been overwhelmed by the amount of support they have received, but they have been advised not to comment further until the case is solved.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswappingers fallsdutchess countyanimal rescuerobberyanimals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News