NJ man rescues cat with head stuck in jar on Christmas

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A panicked cat was seen walking around a New Jersey town with a jar on its head for several days.

Neighbors and animal control spent those days trying to rescue the trapped cat but didn't have any luck.

New Jersey-based animal rescue volunteers Marcia Sandford Fishkind and Eileen DiNicola reached out to their friend John DeBacker with hopes for a Christmas miracle.

Messages about the grey tabby flooded DeBacker's phone, and on Christmas Day, he spotted the distressed cat in Irvington, New Jersey.

He left his family during the holiday in order to go save the cat.

"I pretty much just ran out the door to help. I didn't even tell my family where I was going," said Debacker, vice president of Long Island Cat/Kitten Solution, where he has racked up years of rescue experience on difficult cases.

A Facebook video shows Debacker reaching for the cat in a cramped space outside where he whisked the animal into a container and pulled the jar off its head.

"We always advise people to crush their cans, so hungry animals can't squeeze their face in while searching for food," said Debacker. "It's actually pretty common unfortunately."

Since then, the cat has been safe and in the care of a volunteer.

