Long Island students donate handmade items to local animal shelters

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- Long Island students came together to donate scores of handmade items to area animal shelters across Nassau County.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin joined more than 100 students from the Hewlett-Woodmere School District Thursday to pick up no-sew beds, customized bandanas, treat jars, and other crafts lovingly created by the local youngsters for dogs and cats residing in shelters.

Staff from the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter also stopped by with a loveable pup to test out the various items.

"I thought it was adorable," said Christie Fango, with the Hempstead Animal Shelter. "I think it's so nice to teach kids to do something for animals that need help."

It all took place at Ogden Elementary School in Valley Stream.

"This is wonderful," Clavin said. "It shows that the school districts have students that cares about animals, want to find homes for them."

