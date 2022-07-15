Annual Babylon Soldier Ride returns for first time since start of COVID pandemic

The 15th Annual Babylon Soldier Ride is going to start at Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst at 9:30 a.m. and finish 25 miles away in Overlook Beach at around 12:30 p.m.
The ride will travel through numerous roadways between Sunrise Highway, Route 110, Merrick Road/Montauk Highway and the Robert Moses Causeway.
Some 500 cyclists and more than 30 wounded military veterans are expected to take part.
After participants cross the finish line, US military veterans, their families and friends, will celebrate the accomplishment of finishing the ride with a festival complete with food, and drinks.
This is the first full community ride since 2019 due to the pandemic.
The $50,000 fundraising goal of the event for the Wounded Warrior Project has already been surpassed, and donations are still coming in.
