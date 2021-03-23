Asian-American man's phone slapped out of hands in Flushing

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens say a man slapped a phone out of the hands of an Asian-American man and uttered anti-Asian slurs.It happened Sunday at 5:20 p.m. on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing.While the victim's phone was damaged, he wasn't physically hurt.The unidentified man ran off from the scene.The investigation by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is ongoing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).According to the NYPD, there have been 23 Anti-Asian Hate Crimes so far this year, compared to 29 during all of 2020.----------