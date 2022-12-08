Vigil set to remember victims of 2019 antisemitic shooting in Jersey City

In 2019, two gunmen shot and killed Detective Joseph Seals and three others.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A vigil will be held in Jersey City Thursday night to remember the victims of a 2019 antisemitic shooting.

The incident took place at a local kosher grocery store.

Investigators say two gunmen killed 13-year veteran Detective Joseph Seals. They then targeted the Jewish deli and killed three people there.

Police shot and killed both of the suspects.

In early 2020, officials said there was evidence that the suspects had been planning the attack for months.

The gunman allegedly checked out the JC Kosher Market on Martin Luther King Drive on at least two occasions and entered the store during one of them, even driving by the business twice on the day of the shootings.

Thursday night's vigil will be held at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

