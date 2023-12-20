5-alarm fire burns through Sunnyside apartment building

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A five-alarm fire is burning through an apartment building in Queens.

The fire broke out just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday at 47th Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue in Sunnyside.

The flames were spotted on the 6th floor and into the cockloft of the six-story building.

More than 130 firefighters responded to the scene.

So far, there are no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

