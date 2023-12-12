John Del Giorno has the latest on the fire burning in the West Village.

Fire burns on roof of luxury West Village apartment building

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire burned on the roof of a West Village building apartment building in Manhattan on Tuesday morning.

The flames broke out on the roof of a 25-story apartment building on Charlton Street off Hudson Street around 9:50 a.m.

NewsCopter 7 spotted the heavy smoke and flames.

John Del Giorno said it looked to be affecting machinery on top of the elevator shaft.

Firefighters made it up onto the roof of the building around 10 a.m.

They had to carry the hand lines up to the top of the roof by hand.

The building bills itself as having luxury apartment rentals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

So far, there is no word of any injuries.

The street closure on Hudson Street is affecting traffic near Canal Street and the Hudson Tunnel.

