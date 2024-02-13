Apollo Theatre reopens in 1985 with Amateur Night extravaganza | Vault

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- It was a big night in New York City history, a moment that some thought would never come. The Apollo Theatre, which had fallen on hard times, was reopening in grand style.

If the Apollo is back, legendary Eyewitness News reporter John Johnson says in this report, Harlem is back, too. He covered the first amateur night in years back in May 1985. In this piece from the Eyewitness News Vault, you'll see interviews with young hopefuls as well as Apollo legend Ralph Cooper, the emcee of amateur nights who had been working at the Apollo since 1935 and returned for the theater's new era.

"The Apollo Theatre launched all the great superstars," Cooper told Johnson, adding that he was hopeful creative magic could happen again at the refurbished theater.

Step back with us to 1985 and enjoy this important moment in Black history