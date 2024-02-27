  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Black History Month Vault: Toni Morrison wins Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993

David Novarro | ABC7 WABC News Team Image
ByDavid Novarro | ABC7 WABC News Team WABC logo
Tuesday, February 27, 2024 10:35PM
Toni Morrison wins Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993 | Vault
It was a historic day covered by our very own David Novarro in 1993.

PRINCETON, New Jersey -- Novelist Toni Morrison, who was a professor at Princeton University, became the first Black American and only eighth woman to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature.

This report, filed by Eyewitness News reporter David Novarro, shows her reacting to the news on Princeton's campus on Oct. 7, 1993.

Roz Abrams introduces this report from the WABC-TV archive. Channel 7, together with our sponsor TD Bank, highlights key moments as part of our celebration of Black History Month.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW