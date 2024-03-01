  • Watch Now
From 1991: African Burial Ground uncovered in lower Manhattan | Black History Month

ByDoug Johnson WABC logo
Thursday, February 29, 2024 11:58PM
African Burial Ground uncovered in NYC in 1991 | Black History Month
Roz Abrams introduces this report from Doug Johnson on the discovery of the African Burial Ground in lower Manhattan.

On Oct. 8, 1991, Eyewitness News reporter Doug Johnson filed a report on the discovery of human remains at a construction site in lower Manhattan. Only a small number of skeletons had been found the day this report was filed, but we know today the site holds the bones of over 400 people of African descent, most of whom were enslaved.

Today, the lives of these people are honored at the African Burial Ground Monument.

"Currently, the burial ground is the nation's earliest and largest African burial ground rediscovered in the United States," according to the National Park Service.

We share this important moment in Black history together with our sponsor, TD Bank.

