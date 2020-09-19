Apparent human remains wrapped in blanket found at Queens construction site, police say

GLENDALE, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating the discovery of human remains at a construction site in Queens.
Police say construction workers excavating an abandoned building on Cypress Avenue in Glendale found the remains Friday.
An apparent human femur, chin, skull and jaw were found wrapped in a blanket in the dirt.
The medical examiner will examine the discovery to try and identify the victim and a cause of death.
