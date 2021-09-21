2 killed after man jumps from Yonkers building rooftop, lands on person below

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating an apparent suicide incident that claimed the lives of two people in Yonkers.

According to preliminary information, Yonkers Police say that a distraught 25-year-old man jumped off the roof of a building at 77 Locust Hill Ave.

They say he fell 12 stories on to the concrete parking garage roof below and struck a 61-year-old man.

Both men died at the scene.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and family members and reviewing surveillance footage.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) - for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. You can also reach the Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386 or the Crisis Text Line by texting "START" to 741741.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

