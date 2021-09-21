2 killed after man jumps from Yonkers building rooftop, lands on person below

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11032448" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller has the latest on the investiation into the case of Gabby Petito's death.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating an apparent suicide incident that claimed the lives of two people in Yonkers.According to preliminary information, Yonkers Police say that a distraught 25-year-old man jumped off the roof of a building at 77 Locust Hill Ave.They say he fell 12 stories on to the concrete parking garage roof below and struck a 61-year-old man.Both men died at the scene.Investigators are interviewing witnesses and family members and reviewing surveillance footage.If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) - for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. You can also reach the Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386 or the Crisis Text Line by texting "START" to 741741.----------