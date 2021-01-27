iphone

Apple urging iPhone, iPad users to update operating systems right now

By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business
PHILADELPHIA -- Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to promptly update their operating systems to fix security bugs that may have already been exploited by hackers.

On its support webpage, the company said three security flaws "may have been actively exploited." It did not reveal too many specifics about the bugs, noting "Apple does not disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available."

The issue is a link in an exploit chain, meaning a hacker would need to exploit further bugs for it to be fully executable. The company declined to comment further on any attacks.

The company pushed out the security patches on Tuesday as part of its new iOS 14.4 software, which also includes fixes for keyboard lag and allows smaller QR codes to be read by the camera.

Apple said two security issues stem from its WebKit, an open source browser engine used by Safari and iOS browsers. "A remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution," the company said in the description notes. Meanwhile, Kernel, an Apple developer framework, was also affected.

The exploits were reported by "an anonymous researcher," according to the webpage.

Apple prides itself on device security but it's not immune to exploits. Last year, Google researchers found several websites with code that allowed hackers to quietly infiltrate iPhones. Meanwhile, an iOS13 bug exposed contact details stored in iPhones without requiring a passcode or biometric identification - a flaw that the company did not publicly address until several months after it was first reported.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhackingiphoneipadappleu.s. & worldconsumer
IPHONE
Demonstrators call for hotel employee involved in iPhone dispute to apologize
Apple launches free 24-hour 'Apple Music TV' livestream
Your old iPhone is worth big bucks. Here's why
Apple unveils 5G-enabled iPhone 12
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cop stable after being shot in back in NYC; suspect in custody
Protest in front of NYPD precinct turns violent, 4 arrested
Woman killed after bathroom appliance malfunctions, creating CO
Biden to pause oil, gas sales on public lands: Sources
Knife-wielding serial robber targets livery drivers
Cuomo to lift some restrictions as feds address vax supplies
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
Show More
AccuWeather: Early flakes and drizzle
The strange but true reason why GameStop's stock keeps surging
January becomes deadliest month for COVID in US
LaGuardia no longer like '3rd world country' years after Biden comment
COVID Live Updates: Eli Lilly says its drug can cut hospitalizations by 70%
More TOP STORIES News