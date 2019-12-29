Argument quickly escalates to violent 'bar brawl' in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York -- A night out at the bar turns violent when a verbal argument turns into a violent attack on the street.The incident took place last Sunday at the Woodland Bar on Flatbush Avenue around 8:30 p.m.The dispute escalated, at which point individuals physically attacked the victim by punching and kicking him, police said.Video surveilance shows the attack continued outside.One of the suspects displayed a sharp object used to slash the victim in his torso and elbow before they fled the scene.Authorities say the victim was taken to an area hospital where he received 15 stiches.This is an ongoing investigation.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------