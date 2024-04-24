  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Arizona House votes to repeal controversial 1864 abortion ban, with help of 3 Republicans

The legislation could be taken up by the state Senate next week.

ByLibby Cathey, Isabella Murray, and Mike Pappano ABCNews logo
Wednesday, April 24, 2024 8:12PM
AZ GOP block another Democratic effort to repeal 1864 abortion ban
Arizona Republicans on Wednesday again blocked a Democratic-led effort to repeal a controversial 19th-century ban on almost all abortions in the state, which the Arizona Supreme Court has ruled is enforceable.

Three Republicans on Wednesday joined Democrats in the Arizona House to vote to repeal the state's controversial 1864 ban on nearly all abortions, which was revived by a court ruling earlier this month and which only includes exceptions to save the life of the pregnant woman.

The final vote was 32-28.

The video is from a previous report.

The repeal bill, pushed by Democrats, next heads to the state Senate where it could be taken up next week.

Abortion rights supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Phoenix.
Abortion rights supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Phoenix.
AP Photo/Matt York

Two Republican senators have already said they will support the repeal effort, signaling it should pass that chamber and then head to Gov. Katie Hobbs' desk to be signed into law.

The repeal of the ban would then take effect 90 days after the end of the legislative session.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Watch Live
ON NOW