Suspects disguised as trick-or-treaters attempt armed robbery at home in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspects disguised as trick-or-treaters attempt armed robbery in NYC

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Suspects disguised as trick-or-treaters tried to pull off an armed home invasion in Brooklyn on Halloween, and it was caught on camera.

Video shows the masked suspects on the steps of a home on Nostrand Avenue in Sheepshead Bay around 10:30 p.m.

Police say a male and female suspect knocked on the 37-year-old male victim's door and said "trick-or-treat."

The man opened the door and gave them candy, and that's when the male suspect pulled out a gun and tried to force his way into the home.

ALSO READ | Man accused of falsely claiming 7-year-old boy missing in Queens carjacking
EMBED More News Videos

The man who reported his car was stolen with a seven-year-old boy inside is in custody because no child was actually missing.



Police say the woman walked down the stairs and fled the scene on foot eastbound toward Nostrand Avenue.

As the victim struggled to keep the male suspect out, a second man ran up to the door and also tried to push his way in.

The two male suspects punched the victim in the face repeatedly during the attack.

Eventually, the victim was able to shove the suspects from his door and locked it.

MORE NEWS: Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges at Citi Field
EMBED More News Videos

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested Thursday at Citi Field on federal drug charges.



The two men fled the scene on foot eastbound towards Nostrand Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sheepshead baybrooklynnew york cityhome invasionhalloweenattempted robberyrobberytrick or treatcaught on videocrime stopperscaught on cameraarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News