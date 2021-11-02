Suspects disguised as trick-or-treaters attempt armed robbery at home in Brooklyn

Video shows the masked suspects on the steps of a home on Nostrand Avenue in Sheepshead Bay around 10:30 p.m.
Police say a male and female suspect knocked on the 37-year-old male victim's door and said "trick-or-treat."
The man opened the door and gave them candy, and that's when the male suspect pulled out a gun and tried to force his way into the home.
ALSO READ | Man accused of falsely claiming 7-year-old boy missing in Queens carjacking
Police say the woman walked down the stairs and fled the scene on foot eastbound toward Nostrand Avenue.
As the victim struggled to keep the male suspect out, a second man ran up to the door and also tried to push his way in.
The two male suspects punched the victim in the face repeatedly during the attack.
Eventually, the victim was able to shove the suspects from his door and locked it.
MORE NEWS: Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges at Citi Field
The two men fled the scene on foot eastbound towards Nostrand Avenue.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip