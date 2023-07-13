Shocking video shows man robbing Staten Island convenience store with assault rifle

Video shows the suspect pointing the gun at an employee, who put about $900 on the counter.

CHARLESTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police have released shocking new video of a man robbing a Staten Island store with an assault rifle.

Officials say this happened late Sunday night at a convenience store in the Charleston section.

Video shows the suspect pointing the gun at an employee, who put about $900 on the counter. The employee was not harmed.

Officials say the suspect took the money and ran away from the store.

No arrests have been made.

